Journalist leaders call demo Sept 23

Journalists will hold demonstrations across the country on September 23 in protest against the seeking bank details of 11 journalist leaders.

The journalist leaders said that the movement of journalists will continue till the matter (issuing letter seeking bank details) is resolved satisfactorily.

Mollah Jalal, president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), announced the programme at a protest rally at National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday. National Press Club, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists and Dhaka Reporters Unity organized the rally.

Leaders of various organizations of journalists from the rally strongly condemned the incident of seeking bank account details of 11 leaders. They say the state can ask for a bank account of any citizen. But the way the information was sought by targeting the organization here is part of a deeper conspiracy.

Farida Yasmin, president of tNational Press Club, said, “The home and information ministers do not know about seeking bank details of journalists. Then where will we go.”

“There is a deep conspiracy going on here. The journalists are being confronted with the government.”

Journalist Riaz Uddin Ahmed said it has done to weaken the organization.