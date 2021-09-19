Khaleda Zia’s jail term suspension extended further

The government has further extended BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence suspension for six months, keeping the previous conditions in force.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday at the secretariat.

“The BNP chief will receive treatment at home and will not be allowed to go abroad. Besides, other conditions are remain in force,” the Minister said.

It is the fourth time extension of Khaleda’s jail term suspension.

“We took the decision of extension of Khaleda Zia’s jail sentence suspension after scrutinising a petition filed earlier by her younger brother.

On September 7, the Law Ministry gave its opinion and sent it back to the Home Ministry.

The BNP chief landed in jail on February 8, 2017, after being sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a special court in Dhaka in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

On October 30, the same year, the High Court enhanced her punishment to 10 years after dismissing her appeal in the case.

The former premier was convicted by another special court in Dhaka in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case on October 29, 2018. She was sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment by the court.