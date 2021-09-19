Money laundering: Sylhet DIG (Prison) Partha Gopal lands in jail

A Dhaka court on Sunday sent Partha Gopal Banik, the suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) of Sylhet division, to jail in a money laundering case.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 passed the order when Partha Gopal surrendered before the court in the case.

On June 17, Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 granted bail to Partha Gopal. Later, the Anti- Corruption Commission submitted a petition seeking cancellation of the bail order which was granted later.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim asked him to surrender before the court within September 20.

On January 25, 2021, the HC dismissed a review appeal filed by Partha seeking exemption from the graft charges in a case filed after the recovery of Tk 80 lakh from his residence during a drive in 2019.

Partha filed the review petition with the HC after his appeal was rejected by a subordinate court on November 4.

On July 28, 2019, ACC seized Tk 80 lakh from his house in the city’s Dhanmondi area after interrogating him at the ACC headquarters over corruption.