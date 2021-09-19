Nationwide CNG stations to remain closed for 4 hrs from today

As per the government’s direction, CNG filling stations across the country will remain closed from 6pm-10pm every day from Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on September 15 to increase gas supply for power generation.

On September 13, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division had said in a press release that the CNG filling stations would have to be closed for six hours every day from 5pm to 11pm to increase gas supply for power generation during peak hours.