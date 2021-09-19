Transport workers withdraw strike in Sunamganj

Sunamganj Correspondent : The indefinite bus strike that Sunamganj District Road Transport Workers’ Union enforced Sunday morning demanding an end to extortion from the bus drivers on Sylhet bypass road has been withdrawn.

Nurul Haque, general secretary of the union said the strike was withdrawn in the afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Md Jahangir Hossain and Additional Superintendent of police (Sadar) Jaynal Abedin held a meeting with the union leaders at noon where they assured the workers that they will take step to stop extortion on Sylhet bypass road.

The workers’ leaders then decided to withdraw the strike on condition of resolving the issue within three days.

Nurul Haque said they will resume strike if the issue is not resolved in three days.