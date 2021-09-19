UK records another 29,612 Covid cases and 56 deaths

The government said a further 56 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 135,203.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 159,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 29,612 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said.

England

A total of 22,173 new Covid cases were recorded in England on Sunday. The death toll rose by 34 to 118,524.

Wales

Wales no longer updates its Covid data on the weekend.

Scotland

A further 3,833 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities were reported in Scotland, bringing the overall death toll to 8,378.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, another 889 cases were reported along with five fatalities to increase the death toll to 2,504.