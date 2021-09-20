Bangladesh reports 26 Covid deaths, lowest in nearly 4 months

The daily test positivity rate stands at 5.67%

Single-day deaths from coronavirus hit a 115-day low in Bangladesh with the health authorities reporting another 26 fresh fatalities in the 24 hours to 8am on Monday.

The country earlier registered 22 deaths on May 27.

The caseload jumped by 1,555 over the 24-hour period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 27,431 samples were tested across the country, with a positivity rate of 5.67%.

During the same period, 1,565 more patients recovered from the disease, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 27,251, the total caseload to 1,544,238 and the total number of recoveries to 1,503,106.