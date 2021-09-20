British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad Honoured with Palace of Westminster Official Presentation

Commonwealth Journalists Association (UK) Member British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad has been honoured with the Palace of Westminster Official Presentation 2021 organised by British Citizen Awards (BCA).

Mansoor Ahmad is the first British Bangladeshi to be honoured with the British Citizen Awards (BCA) Roll of Honour 2021, receiving the BCAv – Medal of Honour for his extraordinary endeavours and incredible inspirational and voluntary contribution to the British Community. The BCA Medal Presentation Ceremony was scheduled to take place in January 2021, but due to the Coronavirus Pandemic the ceremony had to be postponed. Mansoor Ahmad has received a British Citizen Award Medal along with a Memory Stick containing a short presentation by the courier. This presentation ceremony was held in the Cholmondeley Room, House of Lords, UK Parliament on Tuesday 7th September 2021.

Mansoor was also awarded with the House of Lords British Community Honours Award (BCHA) in October 2019, held at the UK Parliament, for his enormous support towards British Society, having been presented with the Certificate of Recognition from British Citizen Awards in January 2019 for his extraordinary contributions to society, and for being an encouraging example to other British citizens.

Mansoor is the first British Bangladeshi who received the All England Lawn Tennis Club recognition in 2021 for his Covid-19 pandemic efforts. He was awarded with the Mayor of London Borough of Merton’s Covid-19 Award in December 2020 for his outstanding local contributions, and for the noteworthy differences which he made in people’s lives during the challenging period of the pandemic.

Mansoor Ahmad has also been recognised by Her Majesty’s The Queen’s personal representative Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE for his outstanding contribution to the British Community.

On receiving the award Mansoor commented,

‘I am extremely gratified and honoured for this official presentation of British Citizen Awards at the House of Lords and really grateful to BCA for choosing me for this award and recognition. I believe that the excellance of life is determined upon upon the excellance of serviced and love for others. This moment would be remembered by me with boundless honour.’

Mansoor has been serving as a co-opted member for the Overview and Scrutiny Commission and Young Children People Overview & Scrutiny Panel under Merton Council. He has currently been serving as a Governor of Ricards Lodge Secondary School and St. John Fisher School, and is vigorously been attached to various school committees.

Mansoor Ahmad migrated to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh in February 2007 under the British Government’s Highly Skilled Migration Programme. He is a qualified accountant currently serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest charities in the UK. He is a life devotee of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK.

Mansoor has authored many articles which have been published in prestigious national and international journals, magazines and newspapers, and participated in a number of esteemed Seminars, Workshops and Conferences where he spoke as presenter and key note speaker on various occasions.

Mansoor served as Finance Manager with Chittagong Stock Exchange, Bangladesh for over 11 years. He also served as a visiting lecturer with University of Science & Technology (USTC), Preston University, Premier University, Southern University Bangladesh, Edward University & University of Honolulu (Chittagong Campus, Bangladesh) and taught at BBA,MBA and ACCA Levels.