Cumilla-7 by-polls: Pran Gopal elected unopposed

Professor Pran Gopal Datta, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), was declared elected unopposed in Cumilla-7 by-polls on Monday morning.

He was formally pronounced the winner of the by-polls around 11:00am, Election Officer Md Dulal Talukder told UNB.

His parliament membership was confirmed when NAP nominee Monirul Islam, the only person challenging him for the post, withdrew his candidature on Saturday.

The constituency fell vacant when Ali Ashraf, then MP of the constituency, died at a hospital in Dhaka.