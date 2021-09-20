DGHS driver Malek gets 15 years in jail in arms case

A tribunal in Dhaka on Monday sentenced Abdul Malek, driver of the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS), to 15 years’ rigorous imprisonment in a case filed under the Arms Act

Dhaka Special Tribunal-4 Judge Md Robiul Alam handed down the verdict in presence of the convict.

The two sections of the case against Malek carry maximum sentences of 15 years each, for a maximum of 30. However, as he will serve the two terms simultaneously, he will only have to stay in prison for a total of 15 years.

Earlier on September 13, the court set September 20 to deliver its judgment in the case after hearing closing arguments from both sides.

The court had, earlier, recorded statements of all 13 witnesses.

On March 11, the same tribunal framed charges against Malek in the case filed against him under the Arms Act.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on September 20 last year on charges of various terrorist activities.

RAB recovered a foreign pistol, one magazine, five bullets, 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi counterfeit notes, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.

Later, two cases were filed against the driver with Turag Police Station.