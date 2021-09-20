Love Tower Hamlets Group calls for community memorial







Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

The ‘Love Tower Hamlets’ campaign group has asked to establish a memorial to the community leaders who have unselfishly worked for the welfare of the migrant community in Tower Hamlets.

On 18 September, Cllr Sabina Akhtar, Cultural Lead Member of Tower Hamlets Council, was given a proposal to acknowledge those who have contributed to community development, such as former MP Peter Shore, the late Sanu Miah, former Cllr Shahabuddin Ahmed Belal and the late Abdus Salique.

Ahbab Hossain, Speaker of Tower Hamlets Council, was also present at Altab Ali Park when the proposal was made.

In addition, Ansar Ahmad Ullah President of Uk Bangla Reporters Unity, Ahad Chowdhury Babu, Jamal Khan and Jewel Raj were present on behalf of the campaign group.

Journalist Ahad Chowdhury Babu, a spokesman for the Love Tower Hamlets campaign group said, “We are working as a pressure group to evaluate the work and sacrifices of the enlightened people of Tower Hamlets community, and we will continue to try to keep the memory alive of Tower Hamlets heroes.”

“We call for the preservation of the memory of those who directly contributed to anti-racism and community building,” said Ansar Ahmed Ullah on behalf of the group.

Cllr Sabina Akhtar assured that she would be looking into the proposal.

Speaker Cllr Ahbab Hossain commented that this initiative is an example of multiculturalism.