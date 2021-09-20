Seeking bank details of journalist leaders is unexpected: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has said sending letter seeking the bank details of 11 journalist leaders is unexpected.

He made the remarks after a meeting with journalist leaders at the Secretariat on Monday.

Prime minister’s former media advisor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Quddus Afrad, Abul Kalam Azad, Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Omar Farooq, Sajjad Alam Khan Tapu and others were present at the meeting.

Addressing the journalist leaders, the Home Minister said, “I agree with you. The matters happened unexpectedly. I didn’t know, maybe the Information minister didn’t know anything. When you informed me, I immediately talked to the governor of Bangladesh Bank. He also spoke of a letter like yours.”

“I am also looking at the origin of that letter. I think the letter issued through a misunderstanding. I personally think the letter should not have been given like this.”

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, “We want look at the matter further. I will take action after seeing where and how, what has happened. Of course, your reputation has been tarnished. You have suffered. Even if I can’t do anything regarding this matter, I will make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”