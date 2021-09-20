UK records another 36,100 cases and 49 deaths in a 24 hrs

A further 49 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, bringing the UK total to 135,252.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 159,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 36,100 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said.

Government data up to September 19 shows that of the 93,059,140 Covid jabs given in the UK, 48,593,019 were first doses, a rise of 14,586 on the previous day.

Some 44,466,121 were second doses, an increase of 35,131.

England

A total of 26,905 new Covid cases were recorded in England. The death toll rose by 27.

Wales

An additional 5,258 cases and 17 deaths were recorded.

Scotland

A further 2,917 new coronavirus cases but no fatalities were reported in Scotland.

Northern Ireland

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, another 1,020 cases were reported along with five fatalities to increase the death toll to 2,509.