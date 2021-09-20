Workshop on fact-checking, verification techniques of health journalism held in Sylhet

Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) organised a two-day-long workshop in Sylhet city on fact-checking and verification techniques of health journalism.

The Asia Foundation-supported workshop took place during September 20-21. It aimed to enhance the capacity of journalists, working to create and publish objective, insightful and influential news on health management.

It also wanted to encourage the journalists to acquire modern knowledge and skills in data verification and presentation in creating neutral and balanced health reports.

Twenty journalists from national dailies, online news portals, and television channels participated in the workshop.

Abu Rushd Md Ruhul Amin, the senior news editor of Banglavision, Al Azad, CEO of Syltv, discussed the issues.

Md Zakaria, senior program manager of The Aisa Foundation, was present in the training and highlighted the importance of fact-checking and verification, especially in health journalism during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The workshop focused on health journalism in the current context, reliable sources, sources in health journalism, information verification techniques; and media monitoring techniques for misinformation published through social media, and sensitivity of Covid reporting.

Participants were also provided with insights into the importance and strategies of misinformation, disinformation, mal-information prevention, and the use of infographics in reporting, as well as various means of enhancing national and international communication in health journalism.