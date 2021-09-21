Ornate offers classy trendy, unique products at affordable price

Ornate – Essence of Elegance, Where its name says it all. Back In 2018, When Ornate start its journey, it was a single shop, based on Bridal Attire at Noor Mansion- Gawsia. Whenever anyone thinks about bridal attire, assumed that’s it will be costly, it must be limited to specific class of the people of the society. But Ornate proved everyone wrong by offering people classy trendy and unique product at a very affordable price range.

Now A Days Wedding Event includes lots of programs. Every people arranged those programs based on their culture, custom, rituals and budget. Every Bride wants to look best on their special day, now wedding attire have various options like – Saree, Lehenga, Pre –Stich Saree,Sarara, Garara. One Can enhance the attire by giving their tops trendy look. Ornate have vast collection of Net, Organza, Maslin, Velvet, Georgette ,KatanItalian crape, Swarovski-designerSaree, Sarara, Garara,Lehengas. Whenever Ornate designed their attires, first of all they give importance to the fabric, good quality of fabrics depends on the good quality of raw materials,where ornate do no compromises. Zardosi, Jharkan, Stone Work,Cut Work, Embroidery detailed work based attires, all are available in ornate.

Ornate have Studio Tailoring Options, if anyone interested to stich their dresses ,that is also possible ,for this they just have to give their measurement , they will get their desired dress at perfect shape and size. All of the dresses have attached cancan, which will help the dresses fairy look.

By offering good quality of product at an affordable range, now they have4 Showrooms.They have also online option. You Can go through their Facebook page ,check their live, order your product ,you will get home delivery inside Dhaka in 24 Hrs. and Outside Dhaka 48 Hours. They have also you tube channel and instragram page.

Their Managing Director Sylvia Akther Said We love to offer people best quality designer attire in a minimum range, so that people can feel the elegancies in their special days.

Their Chairman Obaidul Islam said Ornate means decorated, rhetorical, adorned, so we are here for our well wishers with all these attributes to offer them the best.