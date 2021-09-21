Two sisters found dead on building rooftop in Sylhet

Police recovered the bodies of two sisters from the rooftop of a building at Majumdari area in Sylhet city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Rani Begum, 33, and Fatema Begum, 27, daughters of late Kalim Ullah of Konapara.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies hanging from an iron rod on the roof of the building and sent those to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue, said BM Ashrafullah, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police.

Police assumed that they might have committed suicide over a family feud.

However, the law enforcers are deeply investigating the matter, he added.