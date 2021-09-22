Bangladesh Covid infection rate below 5% for two consecutive days

The single-day Covid-19 infection rate has stayed below 5% for two consecutive days in Bangladesh.

The country recorded a positivity rate of 4.79% after testing 28,736 samples in the 24 hours between 8am on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The infection rate was 4.69% on Tuesday, while the overall test positivity rate in the country currently stands at 16.24%.

Bangladesh tallied another 36 deaths from coronavirus and 1,376 new infections during the same period.

Besides, 1,427 more patients recovered from the disease.

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 27,313, the total caseload to 1,547,176 and the total number of recoveries to 1,506,136.

The seven-day moving average of single-day deaths in Bangladesh was 36.42 on Wednesday.

Dhaka counted 18 deaths, the highest among the eight divisions, followed by Chittagong with 10 fatalities — a trend persistent for several months.

Khulna, Rajshahi and Sylhet each reported two deaths, while Mymensingh and Rangpur each registered one death.

Thirty-five of them died at different hospitals across the country and one died at home.

Of the new patients, Dhaka logged 948 cases, the highest among the divisions, followed by Chittagong with 175.

Meanwhile, the latest figures have put the recovery rate at 97.35% and the mortality rate at 1.77%.

Around 23.16 million people in the country have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine; of them, some 15.26 million have taken both doses, the latest DGHS data show.

Bangladesh reported its first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a strain of coronavirus later named Sars-CoV-2, on March 8 last year. The first death was reported 10 days later.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.72 million lives and infected more than 230.39 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 207.13 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.