BCB election on October 6

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s upcoming election will be held on October 6, BCB’s election commission announced on Tuesday.

The election commission announced its date along with election schedule after obtaining the list of councilors.

Election commission will announce the date for the president’s election after the election results of the directors, scheduled on October 7.

Twenty three directors will be elected through votes from these 171 councillors while the National Sports Council, the sports regulatory body in Bangladesh, will select the remaining two directors.

It will be the seventh BCB elections as earlier election been held in 1998, 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013, 2017 while before the 2013 polls BCB president was selected by Bangladesh government.

BCB’s outgoing president Nazmul Hassan announced on Tuesday that he won’t have any panel in the upcoming board of directors’ election and the announcement of Nazmul made it clear that the upcoming BCB election will be free and any councilor can contest for the post of director in the upcoming election.