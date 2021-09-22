Don't Miss
Family of teacher Sabina Nessa killed in London park say they are 'broken'

The Metropolitan Police named Sabina Nessa, 28, from

Kidbrooke, after her body was found near a community centre

The father of a teacher killed in a park was on Tuesday described as a “broken man” as detectives investigated whether she was attacked by a stranger.

Sabina Nessa, 28, was found dead just after 5.30pm on Saturday afternoon in Cator Park, near her home in Kidbrooke, south-east London.

Police believe she was attacked at 8.30pm the previous evening and her body dumped in bushes near a community centre.

Met Police in Kidbrooke.

The park is popular with families, dog walkers and joggers, and police are appealing for information about a man seen loitering in the park on Friday.

A 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder a few hours after her body was found but was released under investigation pending further inquiries.