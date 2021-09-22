Husband, wife electrocuted in Narayanganj

A man and his wife were electrocuted at Hajirtek village in Kalapaharia union under Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kajam Ali, 65, son of late Kalai Mia and his wife Jamela, 55 in the area.

Locals said that Kajam and Jamela came in contact with a live electric wire when they were trying to start an electric motor at 9:30am, leaving them dead on the spot.

Anichur Rahman Mollah, Officer-in-charge (OC) of Araihazar Police Station, confirmed the news.