Jatiya Press Club signs MoU with Press Club of India

Jatiya Press Club and Press Club of India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to increase mutual cooperation in journalism.

President of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin and president of Press Club of India (Delhi) Umakanta Lakharia recently signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides, said a press release on Wednesday.

According to the agreement, the members of the two clubs will use the facilities of each other club. Various professional programs will be taken in the future through mutual cooperation.

On September 7 last, the MoU was signed between the two clubs in New Delhi. Indian Press Club Secretary General Binoy Kumar and its former President Gautam Lahiri were, among others, present.

Later, on September 21, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin handed over the memorandum of understanding to general secretary of the club Ilias Khan at its managing committee meeting.