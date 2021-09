Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, posting on Instagram hours after her husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in the porn films case on Monday, shared a quote by Chinese-American modernist architect Roger Lee. “Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm,” she wrote, without specifying. Businessman Raj Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai court on a surety of ₹ 50,000, after almost two months in jail. He was released today morning.