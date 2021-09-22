UK Covid cases rise by almost 34,500 as 166 deaths recorded in a 24 hrs

A further 166 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, while the number of confirmed cases in the 24-hour reporting period has risen by 34,460.

The UK’s total Covid death toll is now 135,621, the government has said. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been more than 160,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

England

Government data shows that 121 more people in England have died of coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 118,846.

A further 27,317 people have tested positive for Covid-19. Since the beginning of the outbreak, England has recorded 6,425,056 cases.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 31 deaths of coronavirus patients and 3,598 new cases in the past 24 hours, the latest Scottish government figures show.

The number of people who have died having first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days is now 8,427. The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic as risen to 542,411.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 2,485 new cases, bringing the overall number of positive tests in the nation to 333,152.

10 new deaths have been reported and the death roll remains at 5,831.

Northern Ireland

Four new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, bringing the total toll to 2,517.

The nation has also recorded 1,060 further cases, which means the overall number of infections reported since the start of the pandemic is 229,501.