Covid testing at Dhaka airport begins Saturday: Minister

The much-awaited RT-PCR labs to conduct Covid-19 tests for the departing passengers will start operation at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Saturday.

This was confirmed to reporters by Health and Family planning Minister Zahid Maleque during his visit to the airport on Thursday to see the progress of setting up RT-PCR labs there.

He said that some of the machines have already arrived in Dhaka. By Saturday, passengers travelling abroad will be able to test for Covid-19 at the airport, he said.

There will be 12 machines installed at the 6 labs at the airport. At least 3-4.5 thousand people will be able to test at these labs every day. Rapid PCR Lab for fast testing-results and RT-PCR Lab for general testing will also be used at the labs, the minister added.