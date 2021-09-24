3,500 drug peddlers in Dhaka

There are some 3,500 drug peddlers in the capital Dhaka alone, said the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) on Friday.

These listed drug peddlers have more than 100 godfathers.

Addressing a press conference at the Dhaka Metro North office early Friday (Sept 24) afternoon, Fazlur Rahman, additional director of DNC, said the DNC prepared a list over drug peddlers earlier. Recently, it has been updated. Now, a combing operation is underway to arrest the peddlers.

According to the Narcotics Control Act, none can be arrested unless he or she does not possess drugs. “So, we are unable to arrest them. But, we kept them under our vigilance. Whenever we will get scope, we will arrest them,” Fazlur Rahman said.

He said those who were involved in selling yaba pills earlier, they now bring dangerous drug ICE from Myanmar now. “Some highly educated people who have returned from abroad have indulged in ICE trading in the country,” he said.

Fazlur Rahman said 10 drug peddlers were detained along with 500 grams of crystal meth conducting drives at Banani and Uttara areas on August 21.

Based on their information, five more were arrested from Gulshan, Vatara, Kuril and Ramna areas on Thursday.

The law enforcers seized 560 grams of crystal meth and 1,200 yaba pills from their possession.

The arrested were Zakaria Ahmed (32), Tarek Ahmed (55), Saddam Hossain (31), Shahidul Islam Khan (48) and Jasim Uddin (50).

Cases were filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act with Vatara, Gulshan and Ramna police stations.