Bangladesh reported Covid positivity rate drops to 4.54%, another 31 die in 24hrs

Another 31 people died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Friday 8am.

Meanwhile, the country reported a positivity rate below 5% for the fourth day in a row as the health officials recorded 4.54% infections after testing 27,141 samples across the country.

Also, 1,233 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

Bangladesh witnessed 24 fatalities and 1,144 infections in the previous day.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,368 and the case tally climbed to 15,49,553 in the country.

Noted virologist Prof Nazrul Islam told The Business Standard if the positivity rate remains below 5% for two consecutive weeks, the situation could be considered to be under control.

Among the deaths reported today, 16 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, two each in Rajshahi and Rangpur, and one each died in Khulna, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 1,413 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.40% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims’ gender breakdown shows that 17,584 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,784 were women.

The country’s maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.