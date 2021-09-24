Dabir Ahmed’s ‘Memoirs of Liberation War in Exile’ published in UK

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Re-Union Memory 1971 organised a book launch of ‘Memoirs of the Liberation War in Britain’ written by Dabir Ahmed, one of the organisers of the Liberation War in Birmingham.

The book event took place on 22 September in a Birmingham hall, chaired by community activist Bashir Miah Qadir and co-hosted by Akmal Khan and Tajul Islam.

Acting Assistant High Commissioner to Birmingham Swarnali Chanda was the chief guest. The keynote speaker was Syed Sajidur Faruk, General Secretary of the UK Awami League. The other keynote speaker one of the organisers of the great liberation war in Birmingham, the former ambassador syed Tozammel Haque MBE. Misbaur Misbah and Tarif Ahmed spoke as special guests. Leaders of various social and political organisations also spoke on the occasion.

Speakers highly praised Dabir Ahmed’s researched book and said that this book will be an impeccable chapter in the history of our liberation war.

The speakers also asked that the book be translated into English for the new generation of British Bangladeshi in the UK.

The event ended with a cultural programme.