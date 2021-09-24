UK reports 35,623 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths in a day

A further 180 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

The Department of Health’s latest figures, as of 9am on Friday, bring the UK’s death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 135,983.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been 160,000 fatalities registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

As Friday morning, another 35,623 lab-confirmed Covid cases were recorded in the UK.

England

A further 120 deaths were recorded in England on Friday, increasing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 119,097. A total of 28,199 new Covid cases were recorded.

Wales

Two deaths were recorded in Wales on Friday, increasing the tally to 5,839, while a further 2,727 coronavirus cases were reported.

Scotland

A total of 50 fatalities were reported in Scotland, bringing the death toll to 8,514, and 3,667 new positive Covid tests returned.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, the death toll increased by eight to 2,533, while a further 1,030 positive cases were reported.