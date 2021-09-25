Country is not ruled by politicians: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the country is not ruled by the politicians at this time.

“The country is no longer run by politicians. A politician (Sheikh Hasina) has been kept as the security. All the anti-democratic things are being done by her. They have deliberately destroyed all the institutions of the state,” said Fakhrul while speaking at annual general meeting of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at National Press Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “There is no representative of the people in the parliament today. In 2014, Awami League elected 154 people without contest. They robbed the vote the night before the elections in 2018.”

“You know, it was this Awami League that banned all media outlets except four in 1972-75. The media was made completely partisan. I thank leader Khaleda Zia who was able to bring back a democratic system from the hands of the dictator Ershad. She gave us freedom of speech and media,” he added.

The BNP secretary general said, “We are going through a terrible time. Today, a government is sitting by force. Who have destroyed all our achievements of the 50-year. This bad time is not only for the media, this bad time is not only for the BNP. It is for the whole nation.”

Mirza Fakhrul said the Election Commission has become a completely subservient institution.

“Today, it is being heard that a new election commission will be formed. Someone is saying that a law needs to be made for this. But who will make the law? There is nothing in the parliament but Awami League. Those who have looted democracy in this country and taken away the rights of the people of this country will make this law today,” he added.