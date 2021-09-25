Dr Momen hands over his book to PM Hasina

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen recently wrote a book marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Dr Momen handed over his new book titled “Sheikh Hasina: Bimugdho Bismoy” to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New York recently, a foreign ministry press release said.

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy was present while handing over the book.

A total of 75 articles wrote by prominent persons including politicians, ministers, MPs, university professors, journalists and senior government officials were compiled in the book, edited by the Foreign Minister.

The Prime Minister’s personal life, political attachment and multifaceted leadership were highlighted in the book, said the release.