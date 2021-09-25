SSC, HSC exams to be held on time in November, December: Edn minister

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has said preparation is going on to hold Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination in mid-November and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination in late December.

She revealed this information after attending Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital on Saturday.

The minister said, “ We hope that SSC and HSC examinations will be held on time. We have fixed dates of both the examinations- SSC in November and HSC in December.”

Regarding the opening of educational institutions amid corona situation, Dipu Moni said, “There has not been created any situation for which the educational institutes will have to be closed. But if the situation worsens, academic institutions will be closed.”