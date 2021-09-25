UK records 31,348 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths in a 24 hrs

A further 122 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

The Department of Health’s latest figures, as of 9am on Saturday, bring the UK’s death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 136,105.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have now been 160,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

Another 31,348 lab-confirmed positive cases were also reported in the UK, the government said.

England

Another 104 fatalities were recorded in England as of Saturday morning, bringing the death toll to 119,201. A further 28,087 positive Covid cases were also reported.

Wales

Wales no longer updates its Covid data at the weekend.

Scotland

Scotland’s death toll increased by 18 to 8,532, and another 3,261 positive test results were returned.

Nothern Ireland

It appears the Department of Health has not yet updated Northern Ireland’s latest Covid data.