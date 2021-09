Bangladeshi worker killed in Saudi Arabia crane accident

A Bangladeshi expat worker died after falling from a crane in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sheikh Farid Arju (25), son of Md Abdul Halim of Char Hajari union under Companiganj upazila in Noakhali.

Quoting the victim’s family, Abul Khair Sabuj, member and panel chairman of Char Hajari union, said the victim fell from the crane while Farid was doing electrical work in Al Duwadimi of Riyadh at 12:00pm (local time), leaving him injured.

Later, locals took him to a hospital where the doctor on duty declared him dead, he added.

Farid went to Saudi Arabia a year ago, UP member Sabuj further said.