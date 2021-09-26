BNP wants to build mass movement: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the party’s main goal now will be to build a mass movement with the people of this country.

“A fascist and monstrous government is in power without elections. Our main goal now will be to build a mass movement with the people of this country. Inshallah we will be able to do that through the newly formed committee of the Krishak Dal,” said Fakhrul after placing wreaths at BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s grave along with the leaders of newly formed Krishak Dal in Dhaka on Sunday.

About Prime Minister’s visit to the United Nations, Mirza Fakhrul said, “There is only one achievement, how can more lies be told. You will notice that there is no democracy in the country. Human rights have been deprived in the country.”

“The Election Commission has been completely destroyed in the country. All the institutions involved in the electoral system have been destroyed.”

The Prime Minister did not mention anywhere in his entire speech to the UN how to solve these problems, added Mirza Fakhrul.

The BNP secretary general said, “The prime minister had lied in her speech. She has said many negative things about Khaleda Zia to refute the writings written against her in the newspapers. We strongly condemn this lie.”

“At the same time, we hope that the government will have the good sense to restore the democratic rights of the people of the country. They (government) will resign and arrange a fair election through a neutral government and under a neutral election commission so that a people’s government can be established in the true sense,” he said.

On Rohingya issue Fakhrul said, “So far, no one has played a positive role in the Rohingya issue including the Prime Minister and this government. They have not been able to find a way to solve this problem. They are trying to take an international advantage by keeping this issue alive.”