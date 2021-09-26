Dhaka to receive another 25 lakh Pfizer vaccine doses Monday

Twenty-five lakh more doses of Pfizer vaccine under COVAX facility are scheduled to reach Dhaka on Monday.

A cargo flight of National Airlines, carrying the vaccine doses gifted by the USA, will land at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:15 PM, said officials at the Health Ministry.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and DG of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam will be present at the airport to receive the vaccine jabs.

Earlier, Bangladesh received over 1 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first phase and 10.03 lakh doses in the second phase from the US.

With the fresh batch, Bangladesh will receive a total of 36.04 lakh doses of the vaccine.

So far, the country has received 4.94 crore doses of Astra Zeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines under COVAX facility. Of these, 2,41,97,598 people got their first dose while 1,60,33,971 the second dose till September 25, according to the Health Ministry.

Besides, a process to bring 2 crore doses of Sinopharm vaccine each month is underway.

Apart from this, another process to procure 24 crore doses of vaccine through the World Health Organisation is going on.

Bangladesh started administering the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at three centres in Dhaka to fight off Covid-19 on June 21.

The United States said it is committed to leading the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and they will begin this summer the allocation of 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine it is providing to Gavi for distribution by COVAX to countries around the world.

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed this commitment by announcing that his country will donate 80 million doses of vaccines to support global needs.

The US is working with its G7 partners, the EU, COVAX, and others in a multilateral effort focused on saving lives, ending the pandemic, and supporting the global economic recovery.