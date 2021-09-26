Govt to administer 8.0m vaccine doses on Tuesday marking PM’s birthday

The health ministry has taken an initiative to administer 8.0 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines under a campaign on Tuesday, marking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s birthday.

Health Minister Zahid Malik gave the information at a press conference on Sunday on COVID-19 and the vaccination situation in the country.

The campaign will be conducted along with the regular vaccination drive at 6,000 centres across the country.

He said people will be given vaccine shots at the centres to be set up at 4,600 unions and 433 wards of 1054 municipalities and city corporations.

The minister informed that women, students, elderly, marginalised and physically challenged adults will be given priority.