Two killed in crash with a parked car in Sylhet

Two people were killed as a truck crashed into another parked truck at Osmaninagar upazila of Sylhet on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Kamrul Islam, 50, of Golapganj, and Idris Ali, 42, of Khulna. They are truck driver and helper.

Osmaninagar Police Station OC Shyamal Banik said a truck crashed into another parked truck in Dayamir area of the upazila around 5:30 am, leaving two dead on the spot.

The OC said the driver fled the truck after the accident.

Police went to the spot and recovered the bodies and seized two trucks.