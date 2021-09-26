UK records 58 COVID-related deaths as infections rise by 15% in a week

A further 58 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the government has said.

The Department of Health’s latest figures, as of 9am on Sunday, bring the UK’s death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 136,168.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have now been 160,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

Another 32,417 lab-confirmed positive cases were also reported in the UK, the government said.

England

A further 37 deaths were recorded in England, increasing the death toll to 119,238, along with 25,538 new Covid cases.

Wales

In Wales, the death toll increased by 13 to 5,852 and cases rose by 3,303.

Scotland

Two deaths were recorded in Scotland, bringing the death toll to 8,534, while 2,556 new Covid cases were reported.Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland

recorded six new deaths, which brings the death toll to 2,544. A further 1,020 positive Covid cases were returned.