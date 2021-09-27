Bangladesh Railway signs contract with JV of RITES-Aarvee for Bogra-Sirajganj dual gauge railway line

In a significant step toward further modernization of Bangladesh’s railway infrastructure, and to further enhance railway connectivity within Bangladesh, a new direct Rail Link from Bogura to Sirajganj will be developed under a Government of India Line of Credit.

The funds will be disbursed through EXIM Bank of India, said the High Commission of India, Dhaka.

As a first step, an Agreement between Bangladesh Railway and Indian consultant (JV of RITES Ltd. and Aarvee Associates) was signed in Dhaka on Monday (Sept 27) in the presence of Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, Minister of Railways and Vikram Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony took place in Rail Bhaban, Bangladesh Railway, which was Chaired by the Secretary (Railway) Mohammad Salim Reza.

Senior officials from Bangladesh Ministry of Railway, Bangladesh Railway, High Commission of India, Dhaka, Exim Bank of India’s Dhaka Representative Office, RITES Ltd. and Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers & Consultants Pvt. Ltd. were also present on the occasion.

The scope of Consultancy Services includes updating the project feasibility study, detailed engineering design and drawings of all infrastructure including bridges, embankments, railway track, stations, signaling and all other facilities, route alignment, mathematical modeling, tendering services and construction supervision services.

The physical execution of the project, once finalized, will involve the construction of a dual gauge main line and loop lines from Bogra to Sirajganj, as well as construction of stations, platforms, bridges, an administrative facility, installation of lighting, overhead sign structures, and the laying of track.

Schematic Diagram of the proposed Rail Link from Bogura to Shahid M. Mansur Ali Station

When completed, this project would establish a shorter Dual Gauge Link between the Western and Northern parts of Bangladesh and the Eastern and Southern parts of the country, via the capital city, Dhaka.

This new railway route will reduce the rail distance by about 112-km, thus saving travel time of about 3-hrs from Dhaka to the northern districts. It will also facilitate seamless operations of Broad Gauge and Meter Gauge trains and provide fast, high quality services to passengers.

As India – Bangladesh celebrate fifty momentous years of a relationship that today transcends strategic partnership, dignitaries present at this event reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the bilateral relationship and including through development of modern infrastructure of greater people-to-people connectivity. #