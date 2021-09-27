Never seen such a bad time after independence: Fakhrul

Mentioning that the is going through the worst time, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said he never seen such a bad time in 50 years of the independence.

He made the comment at a programme held at National Press Club on Monday to mark the death anniversary of former BNP standing committee member ASM Hannan Shah.

“We have seen dictatorial rulers but not such fascist governments. One by one they have destroyed all the institutions of this state. They have factionalized the entire administration,” said Mirza Fakhrul.

He further said, “People can’t talk today, they don’t have the courage. BNP leaders cannot stay in their areas today. They are being harassed with false charges.”

“They talk about elections, they talk about democracy, but they are building a system where no one can vote.”

The BNP secretary general said that “The leader who brought back democracy in 1991 has been imprisoned with a false case. They are smuggling thousands of crores of money. Mega looting is going on in mega projects.”

“They are destroying the health system and destroying the education system. We have to get out of this situation,” he added.