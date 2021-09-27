Siblings among four killed as bus hits CNG

Four people including two siblings were killed and five others critically injured when a passenger bus rammed a CNG-run autorickshaw at Andhiura in Madhabdi of Habiganj district on early Monday afternoon.

Md Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shayestaganj Highway Police Station, said the auto-rickshaw was going to Madhabpur Upazila Health Complex from Jagadishpur.

Later, a bus coming from opposition hit the auto-rickshaw leaving four people dead and six others injured.

The injured were taken to the health complex where one of them was declared dead.