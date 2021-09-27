SSC exams to begin November 14, HSC December 2

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificates (HSC) examinations and their equivalent tests will be held from November 14 and December 2, respectively.

The Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board published the exam schedules on Monday.

The theoretical examination of SSC examination will end on 23 November while the HSC examination will end on 30 December, according to the schedule.

This year, the two public examinations could not be held as per schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the government decided to hold the examinations with shortened syllabuses.

The examinations will be held with short syllabuses on three elective subjects on group basis, and 24 assignments will be given for SSC students while 30 assignments for HSC students before the examinations, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in July.

No assignment will be given on Bangla, English and other compulsory subjects and the 4th subjects, she said.

Earlier on July 15, Education Minister Dipu Moni hinted that the SSC, HSC and their equivalent examinations will be held either in the second week of November or the first week of December this year maintaining health guidelines if the Covid-19 situation improves in Bangladesh.

Educational institutions across the country had remained shut since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure was extended several times.

Finally, the government reopened the schools and colleges on September 13 following a marked improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

Last year’s HSC examinees were evaluated on the basis of their results of JSC and SSC exams, a decision which received a mixed reaction.

SSC exams were usually held in February and the HSC in April every year before the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, the SSC tests were completed, but the HSC exams were postponed.