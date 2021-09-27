UK appreciates Bangladesh’s role as leader of Climate Vulnerable Countries

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has called on the international community, including UK, to take concrete actions for creation of conducive environment in Myanmar for sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homeland in Rakhine State.

The foreign minister made the call during a meeting with Lord Ahmad, British State Minister for Foreign Affairs for South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in New York September 23.

In the meeting, they discussed various issues, including climate change, infrastructure development in Bangladesh and Rohingya crisis.

Momen suggested that Bangladesh as the President of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and UK as the President of COP26 might jointly hold an event on sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow.

He also apprised Lord Ahmad of the steps taken by Bangladesh in the area of mitigation and adaptation.

Momen suggested that private sector of UK could invest in different environment-friendly projects in Bangladesh, including in electrification of the conventional railway.

The British State Minister for Foreign Affairs highly appreciated Bangladesh’s role as leader of Climate Vulnerable Countries and the proactive leadership role of Bangladesh in the area of climate change.