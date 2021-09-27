UK records 37,960 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths in a day

A further 40 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 136,208. Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 160,000 deaths registered in the UK where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

As well as the latest deaths, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 37,960 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, figures from the Department of Health show.

England

A further 23 deaths were recorded in England, increasing the death toll to 119,261, along with 29,329 new Covid cases.

Wales

In Wales, the death toll increased by 12 to 5,864 and cases rose by 5,659.

Scotland

One death was recorded in Scotland, bringing the death toll to 8,535, while 2,069 new Covid cases were reported.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland recorded four new deaths, which brings the death toll to 2,548. A further 903 positive Covid cases were returned.