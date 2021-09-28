Bangladesh records 31 more Covid deaths, 1,310 new cases

Bangladesh tallied another 31 deaths from coronavirus and 1,310 new infections on Tuesday.

Besides, 1,195 more patients recovered from the disease in the 24 hours between 8am on Monday and 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest additions took the country’s death toll to 27,470, the total caseload to 1,553,873 and the total number of recoveries to 1,513,876.

As many as 29,186 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 4.49%. The overall infection rate in the country stands at 16.06%.