Jhumon Das released from jail on bail

Jhumon Das of Sunamganj district who secured one year bail from the High Court in a case under the Digital Security Act, was released from jail Tuesday evening.

Jhumon, who was arrested for criticising Hefajat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Huque on Facebook, was released from the Sunamganj District Jail at 6:20pm, said Jhumon Das’ lawyer Debangshu Shekhar Das.

Coming out of the jail, Jhumon Das first sought blessing from his mother Niva Rani Das touching her feet. At that time, the mother embraced her son.

In an instant reaction, he expressed gratitude to all including mass media workers, human rights activists, political activists for extending support for his release.

At that time, Jhumon Das said Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman suffered jail sentences for ensuring justice for all. “I’m just a simple man who suffered jail sentence for 200 days only. I have also come out by the efforts of all.”

Mother Niva Rani Das said, “We are happy that our son has finally been released. I could be more happy had my son been released unconditionally.”

She said they passed their days amid panic and worry over the last six months. “We want security to our lives,” she said.

Earlier, the HC granted Jhumon Das bail for one year on September 23 after hearing his bail plea.

According to the case statement, on March 15, Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh organised a rally styled ‘Shan-e-Risalat Sanmelon’ at Dirai upazila in Sunamganj district, where its former Ameer Junaid Babunagari and joint secretary general Manunul Huque delivered sermons.

Following the rally, Jhumon Das posted a status on Facebook opining that Mamunul Huque’s speech was disruptive to communal harmony, this was propagated as a derogatory comment against the Hefazat, and that led to mayhem in Noagaon village of Shalla upazila on March 17.

During the mayhem, miscreants vandalised and looted about 90 Hindu houses.

Police detained Jhumon on March 16 to avoid a possible attack on the village, but the attempt went in vain. They showed Jhumon arrested under Section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and produced him before a Sunamganj court on March 17 that sent him to jail.

He remained in jail ever since. The incident caused a stir across the country. Thirty people were arrested in the next two days following the attack.

On March 19, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Shahidul Islam, the mastermind of the attack.

Jhumon Das filed bail petitions in the trial court seven times and once in the High Court. Following the rejection of bail pleas multiple times, he filed a fresh plea seeking bail from the High Court and secured bail, says the petitioner’s lawyer.