Mufti Kazi Ibrahim has been detained from his residence on Jakir Hossain Road at Lalmatia in Dhaka.

Kazi Ibrahim is a preacher known for his controversial speeches.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained him at about 2:00am on Tuesday.

Confirming the matter, the DB chief additional commissioner AKM Hafiz Akhter said he was detained for questioning regarding his recent controversial speeches.