This year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations will not be held due to coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Dipu Moni disclosed this to media on Tuesday after attending a programme at Ganabhaban Government High School in the capital marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Last year, the government also failed to hold the JSC and JDC exams due to the pandemic in the country.