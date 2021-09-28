Sabina Nessa murder suspect pictured for the first time as he is remanded in custody

A man charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has appeared in court.

Koci Selamaj, 36, appeared at Willesden magistrates’ court for a two-minute hearing on Tuesday.

He was wearing a grey sweater and grey jogging bottoms.

Selamaj, of Eastbourne, East Sussex, was asked to confirm his name, address and date of birth by the legal advisor.

He then indicated a not guilty plea for one count of murder through his representative, Aidan Harvey.

District judge Denis Brennan remanded Selamaj in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Ms Nessa, 28, was found just a few minutes’ walk from her home on September 18.

Her body was discovered by a dog walker under a pile of leaves in Cator Park, Kidbrooke, south-east London.

She has been making her way to the Depot bar the evening before to meet a friend, it is thought – but never arrived.

A manhunt then followed, before detectives arrested Selamaj at an address in Eastbourne at 3am on Sunday.

Two other men, aged 38 and 41, who were arrested by police investigating the death of Ms Nessa have been released under investigation.

Ms Nessa’s death has prompted an outpouring of grief and anger.

Her family spoke about their loss at a vigil on Friday evening held in the park where her body was found.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Ms Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed a crowds of hundreds at the candlelit ceremony.

She said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who came today to show support for my sister.

“We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early.”

She added: “Sabina loved her family.

“Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.”