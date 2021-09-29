848 Union Parishads to go to polls in second phase on Nov 11

The Election Commission going to hold elections to 848 Union Parishads on November 11 in the second phase of ballot to the lowest tier of the local government.

After a meeting at Election Commission (EC) today, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the date.

Meanwhile, Sirajganj-6 by-election and 10 municipality elections will be held on November 2.

The first phase of polls to 160 Union Parishads (UP) in the country was held on September 20.

There are around 4,500 union councils in Bangladesh. The last elections to more than 4,000 Union Parishads were held in six phases from March to June in 2016.

The term of a union council consisting of a chairman and members representing the wards is five years from the date of the first meeting.